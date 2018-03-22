March 22nd

March 22, 2018

Mar. 22-         State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Veterans Services Seminar at Brith Sholom Ho. Audit., 3939 Conshohocken Ave., 10 a.m.-12 m. For info: Barry Johnson (717) 787-7895.

Mar. 22-         State Rep. Curtis Thomas, Jr. announces Retirement at Mt. Olive Holy Temple, 1469 N. Broad St., 11 a.m., Reception 12 m. For info: Sheila.a.simmons@gmail.com or (215) 983-6880.

Mar. 22-         Councilman Derek Green hosts Cocktail Reception at Estia, 1405 Locust St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special guest Ed Rendell. Benefactors $2,500, Friends $1,000, Supporters $500, Guests $500. Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contributor. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122!@gmail.com.

Mar. 22-         Congressional candidate Jonathan Rowan hosts Reception at Moonshine, 1825 E. Moyamensing Ave., 5:30-7 p.m. Contribution levels: Host $5,000, Co-Host $2,500, Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Friend $250. Payable to “Committee to Elect Jonathan J.R. Rowan, P.O. Box 37124, Philadelphia, PA 19148. For info: (267) 275-2120 or Lindsey@LPerryGroup.com.

Mar. 22-         City & State PA hosts “Above & Beyond Awards: Honoring Women of Public & Civic Mind” at Constitution Pl., 325 Chestnut St., 4th fl., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honoring 25 exceptional Pa. women. Apps & open bar. Tickets $35. For info: Allison (215) 755-2000, press 7 or amurphy@cityandstatepa.com.

