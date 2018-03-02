No ‘Bashing’ Roebuck at His Birthday Party

March 2, 2018 | Filed under: Photo Gallery | Posted by:

STATE REP. Jim Roebuck and his colleague Vanessa Lowery Brown hold up his campaign poster at Roebuck’s annual jazz-themed birthday party at Warmdaddy’s on Columbus Boulevard. His staff from Harrisburg and Philadelphia joined himfor picture. Photo by Wendell Douglas

AMONG the attendees at State Rep. Jim Roebuck’s Birthday Bash at Warmdaddy’s last week were, L-R, State Rep. Steve McCarter; Roebuck; and Frank Dermody, Democratic Leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Photo by Bonnie Squires

MARK HAAS, PECO Director of State Government Affairs, congratulates Rep. Roebuck at his Birthday Bash. Photo by Bonnie Squires

COUNCILWOMAN Jannie Blackwell, long-time friend and colleague of Rep Roebuck, sings his praises and accomplishments. Photo by Bonnie Squires

L-R WERE Mercedes Stewart, Javaughn Stewart and Ruby Stewart. Photo by Wendell Douglas

L-R WERE Mercedes Stewart, Javaughn Stewart and Ruby Stewart. Photo by Wendell Douglas

 

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *