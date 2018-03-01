Philadelphia Parking-Ticket Amnesty Goes into Effect

City Council came to grips with a long-standing dilemma on Tuesday with the unveiling of an amnesty for old parking tickets.

The measure was a response to a campaign by the Finance Department to collect up to $580 million in unpaid parking tickets, some of them going back decades. While there was widespread applause for this measure – this lost revenue could go a long way toward funding the city’s schools, for instance – Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell (3rd Dist.) expressed several concerns.

Many old tickets are owed by low-income residents who cannot afford to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars for ancient infractions. In addition, she pointed out, it is not clear that all old records are reliable; yet there are few means to dispute them at this time. Enabling people to write off old tickets would encourage them to get right on recent tickets and start the habit of working with the law going forward.

Who is eligible for amnesty?

• Individuals with parking violations issued prior to 2013 that are unpaid, or partially unpaid.

• Individuals with towing and storage fees prior to 2015.

How will I benefit from amnesty?

• All parking tickets including fines and penalties prior to 2013 will be forgiven and/or

• 70% of towing & storage fees prior to 2015 will be forgiven.

How do I enroll in amnesty?

• To enroll, individuals can make payments in full for violations issued in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, or they can enroll in a payment plan for outstanding tickets: 10% down payment, over 24 months.

• If an individual does not have any unpaid tickets issued 2013-2017, they can pay a $50 fee to enroll in amnesty and will be forgiven of all violations older than 2013 (except for towing and storage fees).

• Individuals with towing and storage fees prior to 2015 can enroll by paying 30% of fees in full and the remaining 70% will be forgiven. No payment plans will be offered for towing and storage fees prior to 2015.

How do I stay enrolled in amnesty?

• If enrolled in a payment plan for tickets issued 2013-2017, individuals must make all monthly payments on time to stay enrolled in amnesty.

• If a payment on tickets issued 2013-2017 is missed, individuals will no longer be eligible for amnesty and will be responsible for older tickets unless special circumstances can be shown.

What will happen next?

Enrollment in the amnesty program will begin Mar. 1 and run through April 30.

• On Mar. 1, please visit www.phila.gov/parkingamnesty to find out more information and enroll online.

• Beginning Mar. 12, visit 917 Filbert Street between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

