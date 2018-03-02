Reynolds Brown Co-Hosts College Readiness Seminar for High-School Students

Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown, in partnership with Steppingstone Scholars Inc., University of the Sciences, the School District of Philadelphia and the Mayor’s Office of Education, will host the 5th annual Step Into College Pre-College Conference on Saturday, Mar. 9, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the University of the Sciences located at 600 S. 43rd Street.

Organized in 2013 by Steppingstone Scholars Inc., Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown, the University of the Sciences, the School District of Philadelphia, and the Mayor’s Office of Education, the Step Into College Conference is a two-day college access conference that provides students and their families with essential, college preparation, guidance, and informational resources. For the past five years, the Step Into College Conference has served and enlightened over 1,500 students, counselors, and families.

“We have a team of partners that have served thousands of students over the last five years through the Step Into College Conference because we believe that our students deserve a chance to use the their amazing talents to the best of their abilities,” said Sean Vereen, president, Steppingstone Scholars Inc. “This year’s conference will provide students and families with a wealth of knowledge to navigate the college admissions process to find the right path to life after high school.”

“We see Step into College as one of the cornerstones of educating high-school students, and their caregivers, on the complexities of navigating the path to where they want to be upon graduation,” said David Forde, VP for community & government affairs at the University of the Sciences. “We are thrilled to once again share our knowledge and campus to those seeking help on how to accomplish their next steps in life.”

“The Mayor’s Office of Education is proud to participate in the Step Into College Conference,” said Chief Education Officer Otis Hackney. “College and career readiness is essential to a successful education system. Events like this conference strengthen our students’ futures as well as our city’s future, and we look forward to helping students explore their many postsecondary options.”

“It is not enough to support our children; we have to empower and engage them,” said Reynolds Brown. “Education through information for students and families is the key to ensure that the next generation will have the strength and dynamism to generate a huge transformation in society.”

To register for #StepIntoCollegePhilly, visit: https://www.steppingstonescholars.org/single-post/2017/11/20/Step-IntoCollege-Conference

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.