Rowan Adds to String of Union Endorsements

South Philly native Jonathan J.R. Rowan’s campaign for state representative was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.

“JR Rowan has stood with and supported law enforcement for 20 years in the offices of two state senators,” said FOP President John McNesby. “Our officers need an experienced, qualified and proven representative who will bring Philadelphia the resources we need to keep our communities and our officers safe.”

Rowan’s campaign has also been endorsed by Councilman Mark Squilla (1st Dist.); State Sen. Larry Farnese (D-S. Phila.); IAFF Local 22; and CWA District 2-13, Locals 13,000, 13,301 & 13,500.

“I am honored to receive the support of the FOP, and their many members and families in South Philadelphia,” said Rowan. “We cannot uplift our communities without first establishing law and order. I am ready to fight in Harrisburg for the resources our police and our neighborhoods need to keep our streets safe.”

