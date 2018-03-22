Updated March 22nd

Mar. 24- Men for Positive Change hosts Youth Council Forum at Beckett Life Ctr., 1410 N. 16th St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Youth 12-18 invited to serve on council& take action. For info: William Mackey (215) 789-0463 or williamlmackey@gmail.com.

Mar. 25- State rep candidate Jeff Curry hosts “Playdate Friendraiser” at PIC, 42nd & Locust Sts. Wine, beer, scones & empanadas. Kids’ band. Contributions $10/family. Art supply donation drive for neighborhood schools. RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/150588688941001/.

Mar. 27- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Egg Hunt & Constituent Service for area children & families at Ziehler Plg., 200 E. Olney Ave., 12 m. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Mar. 28- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Egg Hunt & Constituent Service for area children & families at Houseman Rec Ctr., 5091 Summerdale Ave., 12 m. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Mar. 28- State Rep. Pam DeLissio hosts SEPTA Key Sr. Photo ID Card Event at 6511 Ridge Ave., 4-7 p.m. Free. By app’t only. Must be 65+. For info: (215) 482-8726.

Mar. 28- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts “Women’s History: on Tap” at City Hall, Rm. 401, 5:30-7:30 p.m. “Equalitea” & desserts in lieu of beer.

Mar. 29- State Sen. Larry Farnese hosts Senior Expo at S. Phila. H.S., 2101 S. Broad St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free health screenings, exhibits, refreshments & light lunch. Seating limited RSVP by Mar. 23: (215) 952-3121.

Mar. 29- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Egg Hunt & Constituent Service for area children & families at McIlvain Plg., 5200 Penn St., 12 m. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Mar. 29- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley hosts Reception at City Tap Ho. Logan Sq., 2 Logan Sq., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Host Committee $1,00, Friend $250, Young Professional $100. Payable to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101 (write “3.29 event” on memo) or online https://secure.actblue.com/donate/3.29deeley. RSVP: Lindsey@LPerryGroup.com or (267) 275-2120.

Mar. 29- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Birthday Party at Divine Lorraine, 699 N. Broad St., VIP Reception 5:30-7 p.m., General Reception 7-10 p.m. VIP Birthday Hosts $5,000, General Gold $1,000, Silver $500, Bronze $250, Tickets $100. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Street,” 1421 W. Susquehanna Ave., Phila., PA 19121 or http://www.streetforsenate.com/contribute.

Mar. 29- State Rep. Jason Dawkins hosts Workshop on Apprenticeship Opportunities at 4667 Paul St., 6-7 p.m. For info: (215) 744-7901.

Mar. 30- Deadline for donations for Easter Baskets for Children at St. Christopher’s Hosp. and Ronald McDonald Ho. 150 baskets needed. All donations tax-deductible. For info: Vince Motto (215) 900-3881 or donavin1@comcast.net.

Mar. 31- Pa. Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans hosts Beef & Beer to Build a Memorial for the Fallen at Nat’l Guard Armory, 2700 Southampton Rd., 7-11 p.m. Live music. Tickets $35, Banners $500-$300. For info: Buildthememorial.com or Tim Wynn (267) 591-3314.

Apr. 4- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts “Business of Business” at Lancaster Ave. 21st Century Business Ass’n, 3500 Lancaster Ave., 8:30-11 a.m. Assisting small-business launches. Special guests Congressman Dwight Evans and Jennifer Tilden, of Small Business Administration’s Eastern District. Also info on other state-related services. For info: Barry Johnson (717) 787-7895.

Apr. 7- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Community Cleanup & Shredding at Tustin Rec Ctr., 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Recycling bins available. State services as well. Volunteers needed! For info: Sheldon (215) 879-6625.

Apr. 21- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Community Cleanup & Shredding at Rose Plg., 1300 N. 75th St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Recycling bins available. State services as well. Volunteers needed! For info: Sheldon (215) 879-6625.

Apr. 21- Ducky Birts Foundation hosts Capital Fund Drive at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 12-3 p.m. For info: (215) 510-1057 or DuckyBirts1@yahoo.com.

May 29- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley hosts Re-election Fundraiser at City Tap Ho. Logan, 2 Logan Sq., 5:30 p.m. Donations $100, $250, $500.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.