VP Joe Biden Honored at Jewish Museum Gala
At the Bellevue gala for the National Museum of American Jewish History gala, Joe Biden greets Dr. John Glick, cancer specialist from Penn, while Steve Cozen, Esq. waits to make sure Biden gets to hug Joan Specter, widow of U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter, and Naomi Adler, CEO of the Jewish Federation. Photos by Bonnie Squires
SHIRA GOODMAN, candidate for Congress, was one of the first in line to welcome Vice President Joe Biden to the gala.
L-R, STEVE & SANDY Cozen and Marcia & Ron Rubin were the Presenting Sponsors of the gala, which attracted hundreds of supporters of the Jewish Museum.
L-R, EVAN LAINE, ESQ., director of the Arlen Specter Center at Jefferson University; Mayor Jim Kenney; and the Hon. Mike Gerber.
L-R, FORMER State Sen. Bob Rovner, Congressman Bob Brady and Gov. Ed Rendell support the NMAJH.
SUPERINTENDENT William Hite and his wife Deirdre proved you don’t have to be Jewish to support the museum!