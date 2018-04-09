Apr. 10

April 9, 2018

State Rep. candidate Jonathan Rowan is hosted Fundraising Reception at Café Frida, 1000 Wolf St., 5:30-8 p.m. Gold $500, Silver $250, Friend $125. Payable to “Committee to Elect Jonathan J.R. Rowan State Rep,” memo, “4.10 Event.” RSVP: gregquigley.gq@gmail.com.

