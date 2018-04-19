Apr. 19

April 19, 2018 | Filed under: Calendar,Calendar2 | Posted by:
  • Councilman Kenyatta Johnson hosts Spring Fundraiser at Lucky Strike, 1336 Chestnut St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution levels $2,500, $1,000, $250, $50. For info: (215) 251-0585.
  • 37th Ward League of Voters & Fairhill Neighbors host Candidates Night at Morris Chapel Bapt. Ch., 2701 N. 12th St., 6 p.m. For info: Ms. Elle (267) 240-5069.
  • Lt. Gov. Mike Stack & State Sen. Larry Farnese host “Pathways to Pardons” at CCP Ctr. for Bus. & Ind., 1751 Callowhill St., Rm. C2-28, 6-8 p.m. For info: Brittany Crampsie (717) 772-2368.
  • 27th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Night for 3rd Dist. congressional and lieutenant governor candidates at Rosenberger Ha., 43rd St. & Kingsessing Mall, 7 p.m. For info: Carol Jenkins (215) 387-0839.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
PDF24    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *