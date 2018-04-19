Councilman Kenyatta Johnson hosts Spring Fundraiser at Lucky Strike, 1336 Chestnut St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution levels $2,500, $1,000, $250, $50. For info: (215) 251-0585.
37th Ward League of Voters & Fairhill Neighbors host Candidates Night at Morris Chapel Bapt. Ch., 2701 N. 12th St., 6 p.m. For info: Ms. Elle (267) 240-5069.
Lt. Gov. Mike Stack & State Sen. Larry Farnese host “Pathways to Pardons” at CCP Ctr. for Bus. & Ind., 1751 Callowhill St., Rm. C2-28, 6-8 p.m. For info: Brittany Crampsie (717) 772-2368.
27th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Night for 3rd Dist. congressional and lieutenant governor candidates at Rosenberger Ha., 43rd St. & Kingsessing Mall, 7 p.m. For info: Carol Jenkins (215) 387-0839.