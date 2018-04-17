Apr. 19

April 17, 2018 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

37th Ward League of Voters & Fairhill Neighbors host Candidates Night at Morris Chapel Bapt. Ch., 2701 N. 12th St., 6 p.m. For info: Ms. Elle (267) 240-5069.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
en.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *