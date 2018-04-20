Apr. 21

April 20, 2018

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson & partners host Pt. Breeze 5K Run/Walk/Health Fair at Wharton Sq. Pk., 2300 Wharton St., register 7:30 a.m., fair opens 8 a.m., 9 a.m. runners, 9:05 walkers, 10 a.m. kidsâ€™ run. Proceeds benefit Kimmel Cancer Ctr. & S. Phila. public schools.

