Apr. 28

April 27, 2018 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Birthday Party at Hilton City Ave. Hotel, 4200 City Line Ave., 7-10 p.m. Chair $2,500, Hosts $1,000, Supporters $250, Friends $100, Patrons $70. Payable to “Dwight Evans for Congress,” P.O. Box 6578, Phila., Pa. 19138 or https://secure.actblue.com/donate/birthday64. RSVP: Mary Kate (215) 242-3213 or terri@dwightevans.com.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
en.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *