FURTHER LISTINGS

Apr. 7- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Community Cleanup along B St., betw. Tioga & Erie, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Meet at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 10 a.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Apr. 7- United Republican Cl. hosts Shrimp Night at 3156 Frankford Ave., 7-11 p.m. Shrimp, hoagies, meatballs, beer, music. Tickets $30.
Apr. 10- State Sen. Tina Tartaglione & State Treasurer Joe Torsella host Tax & Finance Session at 19061 Bridge St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.free income-tax return preparation available, unclaimed property search, rent- & property-tax rebate application preparation & Earned Income Tax Credit assistance. Open PA 529 College Savings Plan with waiver of usual $50 enrollment fee. For info: William Kenny (215) 533-0440.
Apr. 11- CeaseFire PA bus to “Demand a Vote Rally” in Harrisburg Capitol Rotunda for gun laws, bus leaves Fox St. & Roberts Ave. 7 a.m., rally 10 a.m. Sign up: www.ceasefirepa.org. For info: Michael Cogbill (215) 435-6496.
Apr. 14- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Job Fair for 190th Legislative Dist. residents at Alain Locke Sch., 4550 Haverford Ave., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Job openings, résumé writing, interview & dress Skills, returning citizens, startups. Free. RSVP: Yolanda Braxton (215) 879-6615 or vbraxton@pahouse.net.
Apr. 14- Councilman Curtis Jones hosts “Block Captain Boot Camp” at St. Joseph’s U., Mandeville, 5600 City Line Ave., 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wide range of service training; job training as paid caregivers. Each block captain asked to bring 2 yoths 18-24 as Jr. Block Captains; first 10 will receive free driving lessons. 7” tablets for the first 200 block captains to register on site. Free on-site parking. RSVP: Dinah.hayward@phila.gov.
Apr. 16- Last chance to register to vote.
Apr. 21- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Community Cleanup & Shredding at Rose Plg., 1300 N. 75th St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Recycling bins available. State services as well. Volunteers needed! For info: Sheldon (215) 879-6625.
Apr. 21- Ducky Birts Foundation hosts Capital Fund Drive at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 12-3 p.m. For info: (215) 510-1057 or DuckyBirts1@yahoo.com.
Apr. 29- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at Fluke’s Irish Pub, 7401 State Rd., 3-6 p.m. Live music, buffet, domestic drafts & wine. Tickets $40. Contribute online https://secure.actblue.com/donate /04.29_flukes or payable to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101, “4.29 Fluke’s” in memo. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com.
May 8- 65th Ward Democratic Committee meets at 8400 Torresdale Ave., 7 p.m. For info: Colleen (215) 500-0617 or John (267) 334-3775.
May 15- Primary election.
May 19- Asian Pacific America Heritage Festival at Mifflin Sq. Pk., 6th St. & Ritner Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Live cultural entertainment, Asian arts & crafts, children’s fair, health fair. Free.
May 29- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley hosts Re-election Fundraiser at City Tap Ho. Logan, 2 Logan Sq., 5:30 p.m. Donations $100, $250, $500.

