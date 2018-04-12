FURTHER LISTINGS

Apr. 12- 27th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates’ Night at Rosenberger Ha., 600 S. 43rd St., 7:30 p.m. 3 candidates for 188th Legislative seat, plus Congressman Dwight Evans. For info: Mary Goldman marylgoldman@gmail.com.
Apr. 13- Pa. Veteran Boxers Association host Karaoke Fundraiser at VBA Cl., 2733 E. Clearfield St., 7-11 p.m. $5 Cover, Drink Specials. For info: Fred Druding, Jr. (215) 221-2374.
Apr. 14- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Job Fair for 190th Legislative Dist. residents at Alain Locke Sch., 4550 Haverford Ave., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Job openings, résumé writing, interview & dress Skills, returning citizens, startups. Free. RSVP: Yolanda Braxton (215) 879-6615 or vbraxton@pahouse.net.
Apr. 14- State Rep. Angel Cruz sponsors “B St. Cleanup” betw. Tioga & Erie, starting at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Apr. 14- Councilman Curtis Jones hosts “Block Captain Boot Camp” at St. Joseph’s U., Mandeville, 5600 City Line Ave., 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wide range of service training; job training as paid caregivers. Each block captain asked to bring 2 youths 18-24 as Jr. Block Captains; first 10 will receive free driving lessons. 7” tablets for the first 200 block captains to register on site. Free on-site parking. RSVP: Dinah.hayward@phila.gov.
Apr. 14- 10th Ward Democratic Committee hosts “Spring Fling” at Platinum Grill, 7719 Crittenden St., 1-4 p.m. For info: Isabella Fitzgerald (215)429-8051 or izzyworks2@gmail.com.
Apr. 16- Last chance to register to vote.
Apr. 18- Matt Myers & 39th Ward Democratic Committee host Fundraiser for state rep candidate Jonathan Rowan at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 1526 Packer Ave., 5:30-8 p.m. Hosts $1,000, Sponsors $250, Individuals $100. Payable to “Committee to Elect Jonathan J.R. Rowan State Rep,” P.O. Box 37124, Phila., PA 19148, memo “4.18 Event.” For info: Lindsey Perry (267) 275-2120.
Apr. 19- 37th Ward League of Voters & Fairhill Neighbors host Candidates Night at Morris Chapel Bapt. Ch., 2701 N. 12th St., 6 p.m. For info: Ms. Elle (267) 240-5069.
Apr. 20- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell & S.W. Phila. Dist. Services host Candidates Forum at Kingsessing Rec Ctr., 50th St. & Kingsessing Ave., 6-8 p.m. Free food. For info: Kevin Horne (267) 586-3599.
Apr. 21- Councilman Kenyatta Johnson & partners host Pt. Breeze 5K Run/Walk/Health Fair at Wharton Sq. Pk., 2300 Wharton St., register 7:30 a.m., fair opens 8 a.m., 9 a.m. runners, 9:05 walkers, 10 a.m. kids’ run. Proceeds benefit Kimmel Cancer Ctr. & S. Phila. public schools.
Apr. 21- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Community Cleanup & Shredding at Rose Plg., 1300 N. 75th St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Recycling bins available. State services as well. Volunteers needed! For info: Sheldon (215) 879-6625.
Apr. 21- Ducky Birts Foundation hosts Capital Fund Drive at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 12-3 p.m. For info: (215) 510-1057 or DuckyBirts1@yahoo.com.
Apr. 25- HAPCO holds General Membership Mtg. at Courtyard Phila. Marriott, Fairmount Rm., 41`00 Presidential Blvd., 7-9:30 p.m. Speakers: Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, State Rep. Donna Bullock & others. Refreshments. For info: Denise Keen (215) 684-1684.
Apr. 26- State Rep. Joanna McClinton is hosted Fundraiser at Mincey & Fitzpatrick, 1500 JFK Blvd., 5-7 p.m. Contribution levels $1,000, $500, $250, Young Professionals $50. Payable to “Friends of Joanna McClinton,” P.O. Box 16668, Phila., PA 19139 RSVP: Dom Info@J-SStrategies.com.
Apr. 26- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Energy Access Forum at Lillian Marrero Lib., 601 W. Lehigh Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Addressing lack of affordable energy for residents & businesses. Solar energy access. Free. For info: (215) 425-5708.
Apr. 28- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Birthday Party at Hilton City Ave. Hotel, 4200 City Line Ave., 7-10 p.m. Chair $2,500, Hosts $1,000, Supporters $250, Friends $100, Patrons $70. Payable to “Dwight Evans for Congress,” P.O. Box 6578, Phila., Pa. 19138 or https://secure.actblue.com/donate/birthday64. RSVP: Mary Kate (215) 242-3213 or terri@dwightevans.com.
Apr. 29- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at Fluke’s Irish Pub, 7401 State Rd., 3-6 p.m. Live music, buffet, domestic drafts & wine. Tickets $40. Contribute online https://secure.actblue.com/donate /04.29_flukes or payable to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101, “4.29 Fluke’s” in memo. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com.
May 1- Pan Asian Ass’n of Greater Phila. hosts Pan Asian Award Banquet at Ocean Harbor Restaurant, 1023 Race St., 5-9 p.m. Keynote Speaker: Daphne Kwok. Tickets: Individuals $40, Table of 10 $350; pay panasianphila.ticketleap.com/pan-asian-annual-award-banquet. For info: info@panasianphila.org.
May 8- 65th Ward Democratic Committee meets at 8400 Torresdale Ave., 7 p.m. For info: Colleen (215) 500-0617 or John (267) 334-3775.
May 15- Primary election.
May 19- Asian Pacific America Heritage Festival at Mifflin Sq. Pk., 6th St. & Ritner Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Live cultural entertainment, Asian arts & crafts, children’s fair, health fair. Free.
May 29- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley hosts Re-election Fundraiser at City Tap Ho. Logan, 2 Logan Sq., 5:30 p.m. Donations $100, $250, $500.