FURTHER LISTINGS

Apr. 19- 27th Ward Democratic Committee hosts Candidates Night for 3rd Dist. congressional and lieutenant governor candidates at Rosenberger Ha., 43rd St. & Kingsessing Mall, 7 p.m. For info: Carol Jenkins (215) 387-0839.
Apr. 20- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell & S.W. Phila. Dist. Services host Candidates Forum at Kingsessing Rec Ctr., 50th St. & Kingsessing Ave., 6-8 p.m. Free food. For info: Kevin Horne (267) 586-3599.
Apr. 21- Councilman Kenyatta Johnson & partners host Pt. Breeze 5K Run/Walk/Health Fair at Wharton Sq. Pk., 2300 Wharton St., register 7:30 a.m., fair opens 8 a.m., 9 a.m. runners, 9:05 walkers, 10 a.m. kids’ run. Proceeds benefit Kimmel Cancer Ctr. & S. Phila. public schools.
Apr. 21- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts Community Cleanup & Shredding at Rose Plg., 1300 N. 75th St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Recycling bins available. State services as well. Volunteers needed! For info: Sheldon (215) 879-6625.
Apr. 21- Ducky Birts Foundation hosts Capital Fund Drive at 1st Dist. Plaza, 3801 Market St., 12-3 p.m. For info: (215) 510-1057 or DuckyBirts1@yahoo.com.
Apr. 23- Community groups host 188th Legislative Dist. Candidates Night at Calvary United Methodist Ch,, 48th St. & Baltimore Ave., 7-8 p.m. (215) 724-1702.
Apr. 24- Councilman David Oh is hosted Reception at Racquet Cl., 215 S. 16th St., Red Rm., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution levels $2,500, $1,000, $500, $250, $100. Payable to “Citizens for David Oh,” 5813 Thomas Ave., Phila., PA 19143.
Apr. 24- State Rep. candidate Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Fundraiser at Cantina Los Caballitos, 1651 E. Passyunk Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution levels: $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000. Childcare provided. RSVP: Hayden finance@elizabethfiedler.com.
Apr. 25- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts “Meet Candidates Party” at Majestic Ha., 800 W. Olney Ave., 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets $25. For info: Sharon Vaughn (215) 313-7019.
Apr. 25- Pa. Great Frontier PAC hosts Happy Hour with Rich Zeoli at Irish Pub, 2007 Walnut St., 6-8 p.m. RSVP: pagreatfrontierpac@gmail.com.
Apr. 25- HAPCO holds General Membership Mtg. at Courtyard Phila. Marriott, Fairmount Rm., 4100 Presidential Blvd., 7-9:30 p.m. Speakers: Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, State Rep. Donna Bullock & others. Refreshments. For info: Denise Keen (215) 684-1684.
Apr. 25- Veteran Boxers Ass’n hosts 177th state rep candidates at 2733 E. Clearfield St., 7 p.m. All candidates invited. Free. Cash bar with drink specials. For info: Fred Druding, Jr. (215) 221-2374.
Apr. 26- State Rep. Joanna McClinton is hosted Fundraiser at Mincey & Fitzpatrick, 1500 JFK Blvd., 5-7 p.m. Contribution levels $1,000, $500, $250, Young Professionals $50. Payable to “Friends of Joanna McClinton,” P.O. Box 16668, Phila., PA 19139 RSVP: Dom Info@J-SStrategies.com.
Apr. 26- Public Record hosts “5-Star Salute to Labor” at Penns Landing Caterrs, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honoring Estebán Vera, Linda Fields, Ted Kirsch, Reesa Kossoff & John Meyerson. For tickets: https://impactflow.com/event/philadelphia-public-record-salute-to-labor-6960. For info: Allison (215) 755-2000, exct. 7.
Apr. 26- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Energy Access Forum at Lillian Marrero Lib., 601 W. Lehigh Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Addressing lack of affordable energy for residents & businesses. Solar energy access. Free. For info: (215) 425-5708.
Apr. 26- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts NFL Draft Party at Blue Duck on Broad, 220 S. Broad St., 6:30-9:30 p.m. Special guests & Eagles gear. Hail Mary Pass $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Events@lperrygroup.com.
Apr. 28- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Birthday Party at Hilton City Ave. Hotel, 4200 City Line Ave., 7-10 p.m. Chair $2,500, Hosts $1,000, Supporters $250, Friends $100, Patrons $70. Payable to “Dwight Evans for Congress,” P.O. Box 6578, Phila., Pa. 19138 or https://secure.actblue.com/donate/birthday64. RSVP: Mary Kate (215) 242-3213 or terri@dwightevans.com.
Apr. 29- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at Fluke’s Irish Pub, 7401 State Rd., 3-6 p.m. Live music, buffet, domestic drafts & wine. Tickets $40. Contribute online https://secure.actblue.com/donate /04.29_flukes or payable to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101, “4.29 Fluke’s” in memo. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com.
Apr. 30- Democratic City Committee hosts Jefferson-Jackson Celebration at Sheet Metal Workers Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150. For info: (215) 241-7800.
May 1- Pan Asian Ass’n of Greater Phila. hosts Pan Asian Award Banquet at Ocean Harbor Restaurant, 1023 Race St., 5-9 p.m. Keynote Speaker: Daphne Kwok. Tickets: Individuals $40, Table of 10 $350; pay panasianphila.ticketleap.com/pan-asian-annual-award-banquet. For info: info@panasianphila.org.
May 8- 65th Ward Democratic Committee meets at 8400 Torresdale Ave., 7 p.m. For info: Colleen (215) 500-0617 or John (267) 334-3775.
May 15- Primary election.
May 19- Asian Pacific America Heritage Festival at Mifflin Sq. Pk., 6th St. & Ritner Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Live cultural entertainment, Asian arts & crafts, children’s fair, health fair. Free.
Jul. 7- Congressman Bob Brady hosts “Brady Bunch Beach Party” at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J. Tickets $35.