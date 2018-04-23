FURTHER LISTINGS

Apr. 25- State Rep. Morgan Cephas hosts House Democratic Policy Committee Hearing on HB 2210 at Overbrook Pk. Lib., 7422 Haverford Ave., 2-4:15 p.m. Bill would expunge student disciplinary records for nonviolent offenses. Many legislators and experts. For info: Nicole Brunner (717) 787-3555.

Apr. 25- 42nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts “Meet Candidates Party” at Majestic Ha., 800 W. Olney Ave., 5:30-9 p.m. Tickets $25. For info: Sharon Vaughn (215) 313-7019.

Apr. 25- Pa. Great Frontier PAC hosts Happy Hour with Rich Zeoli at Irish Pub, 2007 Walnut St., 6-8 p.m. RSVP: pagreatfrontierpac@gmail.com.

Apr. 25- HAPCO holds General Membership Mtg. at Courtyard Phila. Marriott, Fairmount Rm., 4100 Presidential Blvd., 7-9:30 p.m. Speakers: Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, State Rep. Donna Bullock & others. Refreshments. For info: Denise Keen (215) 684-1684.

Apr. 25- Veteran Boxers Ass’n hosts 177th state rep candidates at 2733 E. Clearfield St., 7 p.m. All candidates invited. Free. Cash bar with drink specials. For info: Fred Druding, Jr. (215) 221-2374.

Apr. 26- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts House Democratic Policy Committee “Hearing on Alcohol-Poisoning Prevention & Education” at Temple U., Shusterman Ha., 1834 Liacouras Wk., 10-11:30 a.m. For info: (215) 232-1202.

Apr. 26- State Rep. Joanna McClinton is hosted Fundraiser at Mincey & Fitzpatrick, 1500 JFK Blvd., 5-7 p.m. Contribution levels $1,000, $500, $250, Young Professionals $50. Payable to “Friends of Joanna McClinton,” P.O. Box 16668, Phila., PA 19139 RSVP: Dom Info@J-SStrategies.com.

Apr. 26- Public Record hosts “5-Star Salute to Labor” at Penns Landing Caterers, 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honoring Estebán Vera, Linda Fields, Ted Kirsch, Reesa Kossoff & John Meyerson. For tickets: https://impactflow.com/event/philadelphia-public-record-salute-to-labor-6960. For info: Allison (215) 755-2000, ext. 7.

Apr. 26- State Rep. Emilio Vázquez hosts Energy Access Forum at Lillian Marrero Lib., 601 W. Lehigh Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Addressing lack of affordable energy for residents & businesses. Solar energy access. Free. For info: (215) 425-5708.

Apr. 26- Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown hosts “Building Philadelphia Green Fundraiser” at Bridge on Race Apts., 205 Race St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Honorary Guest: Councilman Mark Squilla. Earth Day Champions $2,500, Earth Day Activists $1,000, Earth Day Enthusiasts $500, Earth Day Supporters $250, Earth Day Friends $100. Payable to “Friends of Blondell Reynolds Brown,” P.O. Box 22556, Phila., PA 19110. For info: Taylor (267) 671-7208 or blondellonline@gmail.com.

Apr. 26- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Public Safety Mtg. at W. Mill Ck. Plg., 5100 Parrish St 6-8 p.m. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Apr. 26- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts NFL Draft Party at Blue Duck on Broad, 220 S. Broad St., 6:30-9:30 p.m. Special guests & Eagles gear. Hail Mary Pass $2,500, Touchdown $1,000, Field Goal $500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: Events@lperrygroup.com.

Apr. 28- State Rep. Ed Neilson hosts Free Community Shredding at St. Jerome’s Parish, 3031 Stamford St., 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For info: (215) 330-3714.

Apr. 28- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Birthday Party at Hilton City Ave. Hotel, 4200 City Line Ave., 7-10 p.m. Chair $2,500, Hosts $1,000, Supporters $250, Friends $100, Patrons $70. Payable to “Dwight Evans for Congress,” P.O. Box 6578, Phila., Pa. 19138 or https://secure.actblue.com/donate/birthday64. RSVP: Mary Kate (215) 242-3213 or terri@dwightevans.com.

Apr. 29- City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at Fluke’s Irish Pub, 7401 State Rd., 3-6 p.m. Live music, buffet, domestic drafts & wine. Tickets $40. Contribute online https://secure.actblue.com/donate /04.29_flukes or payable to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101, “4.29 Fluke’s” in memo. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com.

Apr. 30- Democratic City Committee hosts Jefferson-Jackson Celebration at Sheet Metal Workers Ha., 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets $150. For info: (215) 241-7800.

May 1- Pan Asian Ass’n of Greater Phila. hosts Pan Asian Award Banquet at Ocean Harbor Restaurant, 1023 Race St., 5-9 p.m. Keynote Speaker: Daphne Kwok. Tickets: Individuals $40, Table of 10 $350; pay panasianphila.ticketleap.com/pan-asian-annual-award-banquet. For info: info@panasianphila.org.

May 2- State rep candidate Nick DiDonato hosts Fundraiser at Moonshine Philly, 1825 E. Moyamensing Ave., 12 p.m.-2 a.m. Eat & drink! Percentage of day’s sales support campaign. For info: www.picknick184th.com.

May 8- 65th Ward Democratic Committee meets at 8400 Torresdale Ave., 7 p.m. For info: Colleen (215) 500-0617 or John (267) 334-3775.

May 15- Primary election.

May 19- Asian Pacific America Heritage Festival at Mifflin Sq. Pk., 6th St. & Ritner Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Live cultural entertainment, Asian arts & crafts, children’s fair, health fair. Free.

Jul. 7- Congressman Bob Brady hosts “Brady Bunch Beach Party” at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J. Tickets $35.

