FURTHER LISTINGS

May 5- 37th & 55th Ward Democratic Committees host Shrimp Night at Harmonia Cl., 2404 Orthodox St., 6-10 p.m. Full buffet, open bar. Hosts $1,000, Sponsors $500, Friends $250, Individuals $50. Payable to “Philly United,” 3200 Magee Ave., Phila., PA 19149. For info: Bill Dolbow (267) 235-5273 or Bob Dellavella (215) 808-4240.
May 8- 65th Ward Democratic Committee meets at 8400 Torresdale Ave., 7 p.m. For info: Colleen (215) 500-0617 or John (267) 334-3775.
May 10- Lt. Gov. Mike Stack is hosted Reception at Canton II, 1025 Arch St., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Contribution levels $2,500, $1,500, $500, Tickets $100.Payable to “The Committee to Elect Mike Stack,” P.O. Box 292, Newtown, PA 18940. For info: Joyce So (215) 651-2319.
May 15- Primary election.
May 19- Asian Pacific America Heritage Festival at Mifflin Sq. Pk., 6th St. & Ritner Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Live cultural entertainment, Asian arts & crafts, children’s fair, health fair. Free.
May 19- 17th Police Dist. Advisory Council hosts Annual banquet at IATSE Ha., 2401 S. Swanson St., 7-11 p.m. Open bar, dinner, entertainment, door prizes. Tickets $75. For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/17th-police-district-advisory-council-2018-banquet-tickets-44655071521.
Jul. 7- Congressman Bob Brady hosts “Brady Bunch Beach Party” at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J. Tickets $35.