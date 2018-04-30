May 2

April 30, 2018

State rep candidate Nick DiDonato hosts Fundraiser at Moonshine Philly, 1825 E. Moyamensing Ave., 12 p.m.-2 a.m. Eat & drink! Percentage of day’s sales support campaign. For info: www.picknick184th.com.

