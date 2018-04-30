May 3

April 30, 2018 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

State rep candidate Milton Street is hosted Reception at Michael Cibik & Monika Czapla’s home, 334 S. Front St., 7-9 p.m. Cocktails & hors d’oeuvres. Tickets $40. For info: Mike Cibik (215) 704-5688.

