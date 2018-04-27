Philadelphia Courts to Hokld 3-Day ‘Safe Return’ for Peole with Outstanding Warrants

On Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday — May 1, May 2, & May 3 — from 10 AM to 3:00 p.m., a Safe Return will be held at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2800 W. Cheltenham Avenue in the East Mt. Airy section of Philadelphia (19150)

The Philadelphia Courts, in conjunction with Enon Tabernacle and other city and state agencies, are staging this event, which is aimed at encouraging citizens with outstanding warrants to voluntarily turn themselves in and receive favorable consideration.

Philadelphia Safe Return will offer individuals with outstanding warrants who turn themselves in, favorable consideration for their voluntary surrender. They will have an opportunity to speak with a criminal defense attorney prior to making any decision about surrendering, and most are likely to go home the same day.

Participants will be able to take advantage of addiction and mental health services through Prevention Point, and Department of Behavioral Health. Philadelphia Fight will distribute information pertaining to their community health centers, while Reentry services will be offered through the Mayor’s Office of Reintegration Services.

The Defender Association’s Social Services Unit will have social workers on site, and the Homeless Advocacy Project will offer legal and advocacy resources for homeless individuals and families in Philadelphia.

Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church Senior Pastor Rev. Alyn Waller said, “Our church stands ready to serve as a sanctuary for healing and to help people straighten out their lives and begin anew. People make mistakes — that’s why we’re human. This is an opportunity to take the necessary steps to address the mistakes and make things right to begin rebuilding their lives.”

For any additional information please call (267) 765-6898 or go to the “Safe Return” website at phlsafereturn.wordpress.com

