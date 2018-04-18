Rabb, Murt Bill Targets 100% Renewables by 2050

Two Philadelphia lawmakers are among those who will unveil new, bipartisan legislation being introduced in the Pennsylvania State House and Senate this week to transition the commonwealth to 100% renewable energy by 2050, as recommended by the scientific community to be able to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Each bill has more than a dozen sponsors at time of introduction.

While other states have introduced similar proposals, Pennsylvania will be the first state in the nation to have a Republican as the main sponsor of such state-level legislation.

State Reps. Tom Murt (R-Northeast/Montgomery), Chris Rabb (D-Northwest) and Steve McCarter (D-Montgomery) will unveil the legislation in the State Capitol Media Center at 11:00 a.m. this morning.

They will be joined by a diverse set of stakeholder voices including Pennsylvania religious leaders, business leaders and health experts who will address climate change. PennEnvironment, Pennsylvania Council of

Churches, a Widener University sustainable ethics and law professor, Widener University Law School and a solar-power company are among them.