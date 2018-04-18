Rabb, Murt Bill Targets 100% Renewables by 2050

Each bill has more than a dozen sponsors at time of introduction.
While other states have introduced similar proposals, Pennsylvania will be the first state in the nation to have a Republican as the main sponsor of such state-level legislation.
State Reps. Tom Murt (R-Northeast/Montgomery), Chris Rabb (D-Northwest) and Steve McCarter (D-Montgomery) will unveil the legislation in the State Capitol Media Center at 11:00 a.m. this morning.
They will be joined by a diverse set of stakeholder voices including Pennsylvania religious leaders, business leaders and health experts who will address climate change. PennEnvironment, Pennsylvania Council ofChurches, a Widener University sustainable ethics and law professor, Widener University Law School and a solar-power company are among them.