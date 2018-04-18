School District Posts School Budget Books Online

Every year the School District of Philadelphia publishes two budget books annually for the public and District stakeholders: a School Budget book and a Consolidated Budget Book. The books have been posted online, the earliest they have been made available, and for the first time prior to the public Budget hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday evening, Apr. 19. Also included is a Budget 101 guide to allow the public and stakeholders to better understand the District’s budget and these Budget Books. The books can be viewed on the District’s website at https://www.philasd.org/budget/services/families-and-community/.

The School Budget Book presents school-by-school data for every District-operated school’s budget, dollars and staffing proposed for 2018-19 and as compared to previous years. This book also provides performance metrics (SPR) for all District schools including charter schools, and a map of school locations by Councilmanic District.

“Making complex budget books easier to understand and available to the public is critical as we continue to engage families, school communities and stakeholders on the progress we are making in public schools across the city,” said Uri Monson, CFO. “District Staff across multiple departments worked tirelessly to get the data and the guide out to the public in a more timely fashion.”

The Consolidated Budget Book presents the District-wide budget in detail: budgeted revenues, expenditures, and positions for the District’s major funds by various spending categories. The book enables the public to see the District’s detailed category spending plans including salaries, benefits, contracted services, books, supplies, and equipment.

The Consolidated Book includes the following components:

• Budget in Brief (narrative of the District’s operating, grants, food, capital, and health funds)

• Lump Sum and Comparative Statements

• Description of operating and grant revenues

• Position and expenditure reports

• Capital Improvement Program Description

