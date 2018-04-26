School Maintenance Apprentices Sought

Today, Mayor Jim Kenney is joining Superintendent Dr. William R. Hite to announce an expansion of the School District of Philadelphia’s Maintenance Apprenticeship Program. In just its first year, this program addresses the District’s need to attract, retain, and develop future talent and supports our mission to provide strong school-facing support and customer service.

“The Maintenance Apprenticeship Program is about jobs and career options for the students of our public schools,” said Hite. “It merges Anchor Goal 1, that 100 percent of students will graduate ready for college or career, with Anchor Goal 3, that all parts of our organization will have high-performing talent. This program has been a great success in year one and we are thrilled to expand it in its second year.”

Those selected into the Apprenticeship Program are required to complete 8,000 hours of on-the-job training and 576 hours of classroom instruction. Upon completion Apprentices will be receiving guaranteed employment with The School District of Philadelphia. Next year, the program will also likely expand to include areas of specialty in H.V.A.C. and steamfitting, in addition to the current specialties of electrical and plumbing.

Interested candidates can visit https://jobs.philasd.org/apprenticeship-opportunities/ to apply.

A YouTube video explaining the program can be found here: youtube.com/watch?v=NPcOgy839OU.

