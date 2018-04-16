SEPTA Public Hearings on FY 2019 Operating Budget Start This Week

This week, SEPTA begins a series of public hearings regarding the proposed Fiscal Year 2019 Operating Budget. The proposal is available at http://septa.org/strategicplan/reports/2019-03-operating-budget-proposal.pdf.

The proposed Operating Budget is $1.45 billion, and maintains current SEPTA service levels, with no increase in fares for riders. Fiscal Year 2019 is the 12-month period that begins July 1, 2018 and ends June 30, 2019. The operating budget provides funding for the everyday costs of running the transit system, such as labor, fuel and power.

Hearings will be held in each of the five counties in the SEPTA service region from Wednesday, Apr. 18 through Tuesday, Apr. 24. Customers, residents, stakeholders and other members of the public are encouraged to attend, ask questions and submit comments. An independent Hearing Examiner will attend all sessions, and make recommendations before the proposal goes to the SEPTA Board for a vote.

The public hearing scheduled for Philadelphia County will be on Monday, Apr. 23 at SEPTA Headquarters â€“ Board Room, Mezzanine Level; 1234 Market Street. Sessions at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For further details on the budget, please see the full proposal at http://septa.org/strategicplan/reports/2019-03-operating-budget-proposal.pdf.

Comments can also be submitted online at http://www.septa.org/notice/fy19-operating-budget.html.

