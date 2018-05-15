Construction to Begin on Schuylkill River Swing Bridge

Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams announced today that the notice to proceed to begin construction on the Schuylkill River “Swing Bridge” Project has been issued to A. P. Construction, Inc. Over the next few weeks, the contractor will be mobilizing to the project site to commence construction activities by the end of this month.

The “Swing Bridge” Project involves the demolition of the existing railroad movable truss bridge replaced with a new pedestrian swing truss structure, which will span the Schuylkill River and is located, just south of the Grays Ferry Avenue Bridge. The project will also involve rehabilitating the existing approach structures and center river pier, installing a new fender system in the river, installing a new mechanical system, constructing a control house to operate the swing bridge, and performing work necessary for trail connections and other miscellaneous construction.

Once completed, the bridge will provide a vital link between the existing trails on the east and west side of the Schuylkill River. The connection will provide communities safe and convenient access to Bartram’s Garden, Grays Ferry Crescent, University City and Center City.

Construction is expected to be completed by the fall of 2020. The value of the construction contract is $15.35M, and is being funded using FHWA TIGER Grant, federal, State and Commerce Department funds.

The Streets Department thanks the citizens for their efforts and involvement during the design phase of this project. It also thanks them in advance for their patience and cooperation during the upcoming construction phase.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.