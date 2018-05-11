Councilman Oh Has a Plethora of Support

May 11, 2018 | Filed under: Photo Gallery,Politics | Posted by:

THE RACQUET CLUB of Philadelphia was the site of Councilman David Oh’s Spring Fundraiser. The beautiful venue was well attended by a diverse group of supporters that is typical of Oh’s events.

L-R were Phil Bonner, former House Speaker John Perzel, Wilfredo Rojas and Councilman David Oh.

HAROLD HONICKMAN came out to support Councilman Oh.

MONTGOMERY County Commissioner Joe Gale says he’s proud to support Councilman Oh.

 

DEBI RAFFERTY, President of Wild Bill Guarnere Memorial Fund, and Kimberly Miller were among the 50 attendees who came out to support Councilman Oh.

