FURTHER LISTINGS

May 19- Asian Pacific America Heritage Festival at Mifflin Sq. Pk., 6th St. & Ritner Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Live cultural entertainment, Asian arts & crafts, children’s fair, health fair. Free.
May 19- 17th Police Dist. Advisory Council hosts Annual banquet at IATSE Ha., 2401 S. Swanson St., 7-11 p.m. Open bar, dinner, entertainment, door prizes. Tickets $75. For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/17th-police-district-advisory-council-2018-banquet-tickets-44655071521.
May 24- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Keni Jackson, Experience.
May 31- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Senior Fair at W. Phila. Sr. Community Ctr., 1016 N. 41st St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Entertainment, food & fun. For info: (215) 879-6615.
Jun. 7- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Glenn Bryant, keyboardist, & friends.
Jun. 12- S. Phila. Business Ass’n hosts Pig Roast outside Galdo’s Entertainment Complex, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 6:30 p.m. Tickets $60. For info: (215) 852-4822. Or lougaldo@galdoscaters.com.
Jun. 21- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. The Budesa Bros.
Jun. 23- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. 56th & Vine Sts. 7:45 a.m., rt. 7:30 p.m. Includes stop at King Memorial, 2 hr. leisure at Baltimore Inner Harbor. Continental breakfast, video bus, games, prizes. Tickets $55. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139.For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.
Jul. 5- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Drummer Carlos DeVaughn & the All Stars.
Jul. 7- Congressman Bob Brady hosts “Brady Bunch Beach Party” at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J. Tickets $35.
Jul. 19- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Vocalist Shirley Lites.