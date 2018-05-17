Further Listings

May 21-22- Common Cause Pa. hosts “Democracy Works Summit” at Sheraton Phila. Downtown Hotel, 201 N. 17th St. Speakers include Josh Shapiro, Jim Kenney, Maria Quiñones Sánchez. Register: www.DemocracyWorksASummit.comor Common Cause (717) 232-9951.

May 24- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Keni Jackson, Experience.

May 31- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Senior Fair at W. Phila. Sr. Community Ctr., 1016 N. 41st St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Entertainment, food & fun. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Jun. 7- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Glenn Bryant, keyboardist, & friends.

Jun. 9- Councilman Derek Green hosts Jazz Night at Craig & Jennifer Alleyne, 806 Westview St., 5-7 p.m. Tickets $50, Friends $100, Supporters $250, Sponsors $1,000.Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contribute. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122@gmail.com.

Jun. 12- S. Phila. Business Ass’n hosts Pig Roast outside Galdo’s Entertainment Complex, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 6:30 p.m. Tickets $60. For info: (215) 852-4822. Or lougaldo@galdoscaters.com.

Jun. 21- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. The Budesa Bros.

Jun. 23- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. 56th & Vine Sts. 7:45 a.m., rt. 7:30 p.m. Includes stop at King Memorial, 2 hr. leisure at Baltimore Inner Harbor. Continental breakfast, video bus, games, prizes. Tickets $55. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139.For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Jul. 5- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Drummer Carlos DeVaughn & the All Stars.

Jul. 7- Congressman Bob Brady hosts “Brady Bunch Beach Party” at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J. Tickets $35.

Jul. 19- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Vocalist Shirley Lites.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.