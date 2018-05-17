Further Listings

May 21-22- Common Cause Pa. hosts “Democracy Works Summit” at Sheraton Phila. Downtown Hotel, 201 N. 17th St. Speakers include Josh Shapiro, Jim Kenney, Maria Quiñones Sánchez. Register: www.DemocracyWorksASummit.comor Common Cause (717) 232-9951.
May 24- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Keni Jackson, Experience.
May 31- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Senior Fair at W. Phila. Sr. Community Ctr., 1016 N. 41st St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Entertainment, food & fun. For info: (215) 879-6615.
Jun. 7- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Glenn Bryant, keyboardist, & friends.
Jun. 9- Councilman Derek Green hosts Jazz Night at Craig & Jennifer Alleyne, 806 Westview St., 5-7 p.m. Tickets $50, Friends $100, Supporters $250, Sponsors $1,000.Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contribute. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122@gmail.com.
Jun. 12- S. Phila. Business Ass’n hosts Pig Roast outside Galdo’s Entertainment Complex, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 6:30 p.m. Tickets $60. For info: (215) 852-4822. Or lougaldo@galdoscaters.com.
Jun. 21- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. The Budesa Bros.
Jun. 23- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. 56th & Vine Sts. 7:45 a.m., rt. 7:30 p.m. Includes stop at King Memorial, 2 hr. leisure at Baltimore Inner Harbor. Continental breakfast, video bus, games, prizes. Tickets $55. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139.For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.
Jul. 5- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Drummer Carlos DeVaughn & the All Stars.
Jul. 7- Congressman Bob Brady hosts “Brady Bunch Beach Party” at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J. Tickets $35.
Jul. 19- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Vocalist Shirley Lites.