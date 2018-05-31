Further Listings…

Jun. 2- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts S.W. Philly Community Day at McCreesh Plg., 6744 Regent St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Health screenings, children’s activities, entertainment, free food, state-program information. For info: (215) 748-6712.

Jun. 7- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Glenn Bryant, keyboardist, & friends.

Jun. 8- OIC of America celebrates Reentry Month & SOAR Anniversary at Sullivan Human Services Ctr., 1415 N. Broad St., 12-3 p.m. Job & resource fair. Guests include Rev. Dr. Wilson Goode, Council President Darrell Clarke & State Rep. Curtis Thomas, Jr. For info: Naja Killebrew (215) 236-4500.

Jun. 8- State Sen. Vincent Hughes is hosted “Women for Hughes 2018” at Kimmel Ctr., 300 S. Broad St., 12:30 p.m. Sponsors $2,500, Table Hosts $1,000, Table Co-Hosts $500, Leading Ladies $100. For info: citizensforhughes@gmail.com (215) 251-0585.

Jun. 9- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Federal Services fair at Carousel Ho., 4300 Ave. of the Republic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. RSVP: (215) 276-0340 or EvansEvents@mail.house.gov.

Jun. 9- Councilman Derek Green hosts Jazz Night at Craig & Jennifer Alleyne, 806 Westview St., 5-7 p.m. Tickets $50, Friends $100, Supporters $250, Sponsors $1,000.Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contribute. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122@gmail.com.

Jun. 12- S. Phila. Business Ass’n hosts Pig Roast outside Galdo’s Entertainment Complex, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 6:30 p.m. Tickets $60. For info: (215) 852-4822. Or lougaldo@galdoscaters.com.

Jun. 12- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Reception at Tango Restaurant Karaoke Lounge, 1021 Arch St., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Platinum $3,000, Gold $2,500, Silver $1,500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: reprocenterllc@gmail.com.

Jun. 14- Fishtown Beer Runners host Karaoke for a Cause at Donna’s Bar, 2732 E. Allegheny Ave., 7:30 p.m., Philly Mayor’s Cup fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Soc. Donation per song sung. For info: Fred Druding, Jr. (215) 221-2374.

Jun. 14- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Summer Cocktail Reception at Cuba Libre, 10 S. 2nd St., VIP 5:30-6:30 p.m., Young Professionals 6:30-7:30 p.m. Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000, Tickets $250, YP Hosts $100, YP Tickets $50. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Street,” P.O. Box 28854, Phila., PA 19151 or online https://act.myngp.com/Forms/-7624891467900581888. For info: (267) 275-2120.

Jun. 15- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Senior Fair at York Ho., 5325 Old York Rd., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Health screenings, chair massages, giveaways, prizes & lunch. Free. For info: (215) 849-6592.

Jun. 21- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. The Budesa Bros.

Jun. 23- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. 56th & Vine Sts. 7:45 a.m., rt. 7:30 p.m. Includes stop at King Memorial, 2 hr. leisure at Baltimore Inner Harbor. Continental breakfast, video bus, games, prizes. Tickets $55. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139.For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Jun. 28- Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at Independence Beer Garden, 100 S. Independence Mall W., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosts Hon. Jim Kenney & Hon. Darrell Clarke; special guest Hon. Bob Brady. Gold $2,500, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, Tickets $250. Payable to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101 or online https//secure.actblue.com/donate/6.28_independencebeergarden. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com.

Jul. 5- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Drummer Carlos DeVaughn & the All Stars.

Jul. 7- Congressman Bob Brady hosts “Brady Bunch Beach Party” at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J. Tickets $35.

Jul. 7- Carpenters’ Union hosts Beach Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.

Jul. 14- Teamsters’ Unions hosts Unity Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.

Jul. 19- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Vocalist Shirley Lites.

Jul. 21- Glaziers’ Union hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.

Aug. 4- Firefighters Local 22 hosts Beach Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 10- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 7-10 p.m.

Aug. 11- Gas Workers’ Union Local 686 hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 11- Electricians’ Union Local 98 hosts Down Under at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 7-10 p.m.

Aug. 14- Insulators’ Union Local 14 hosts Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.