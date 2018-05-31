Further Listings…

Jun. 2- State Rep. Joanna McClinton hosts S.W. Philly Community Day at McCreesh Plg., 6744 Regent St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Health screenings, children’s activities, entertainment, free food, state-program information. For info: (215) 748-6712.
Jun. 7- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Glenn Bryant, keyboardist, & friends.
Jun. 8- OIC of America celebrates Reentry Month & SOAR Anniversary at Sullivan Human Services Ctr., 1415 N. Broad St., 12-3 p.m. Job & resource fair. Guests include Rev. Dr. Wilson Goode, Council President Darrell Clarke & State Rep. Curtis Thomas, Jr. For info: Naja Killebrew (215) 236-4500.
Jun. 8- State Sen. Vincent Hughes is hosted “Women for Hughes 2018” at Kimmel Ctr., 300 S. Broad St., 12:30 p.m. Sponsors $2,500, Table Hosts $1,000, Table Co-Hosts $500, Leading Ladies $100. For info: citizensforhughes@gmail.com (215) 251-0585.
Jun. 9- Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Federal Services fair at Carousel Ho., 4300 Ave. of the Republic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. RSVP: (215) 276-0340 or EvansEvents@mail.house.gov.
Jun. 9- Councilman Derek Green hosts Jazz Night at Craig & Jennifer Alleyne, 806 Westview St., 5-7 p.m. Tickets $50, Friends $100, Supporters $250, Sponsors $1,000.Payable to “The Green Fund,” P.O. Box 4984, Phila., PA 19119 or www.dereksgreen.com/contribute. RSVP: Kelly Bauer kbauer1122@gmail.com.
Jun. 12- S. Phila. Business Ass’n hosts Pig Roast outside Galdo’s Entertainment Complex, 20th St. & Moyamensing Ave., 6:30 p.m. Tickets $60. For info: (215) 852-4822. Or lougaldo@galdoscaters.com.
Jun. 12- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Reception at Tango Restaurant Karaoke Lounge, 1021 Arch St., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Platinum $3,000, Gold $2,500, Silver $1,500, General Admission $100. Payable to “Squilla for Council,” P.O. Box 37332, Phila., PA 19148. RSVP: reprocenterllc@gmail.com.
Jun. 14- Fishtown Beer Runners host Karaoke for a Cause at Donna’s Bar, 2732 E. Allegheny Ave., 7:30 p.m., Philly Mayor’s Cup fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Soc. Donation per song sung. For info: Fred Druding, Jr. (215) 221-2374.
Jun. 14- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Summer Cocktail Reception at Cuba Libre, 10 S. 2nd St., VIP 5:30-6:30 p.m., Young Professionals 6:30-7:30 p.m. Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000, Tickets $250, YP Hosts $100, YP Tickets $50. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Street,” P.O. Box 28854, Phila., PA 19151 or online https://act.myngp.com/Forms/-7624891467900581888. For info: (267) 275-2120.
Jun. 15- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Senior Fair at York Ho., 5325 Old York Rd., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Health screenings, chair massages, giveaways, prizes & lunch. Free. For info: (215) 849-6592.
Jun. 21- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. The Budesa Bros.
Jun. 23- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. 56th & Vine Sts. 7:45 a.m., rt. 7:30 p.m. Includes stop at King Memorial, 2 hr. leisure at Baltimore Inner Harbor. Continental breakfast, video bus, games, prizes. Tickets $55. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139.For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.
Jun. 28- Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at Independence Beer Garden, 100 S. Independence Mall W., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosts Hon. Jim Kenney & Hon. Darrell Clarke; special guest Hon. Bob Brady. Gold $2,500, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, Tickets $250. Payable to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101 or online https//secure.actblue.com/donate/6.28_independencebeergarden. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com.
Jul. 5- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Drummer Carlos DeVaughn & the All Stars.
Jul. 7- Congressman Bob Brady hosts “Brady Bunch Beach Party” at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J. Tickets $35.
Jul. 7- Carpenters’ Union hosts Beach Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Jul. 14- Teamsters’ Unions hosts Unity Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Jul. 19- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Vocalist Shirley Lites.
Jul. 21- Glaziers’ Union hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 4- Firefighters Local 22 hosts Beach Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 10- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 7-10 p.m.
Aug. 11- Gas Workers’ Union Local 686 hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 11- Electricians’ Union Local 98 hosts Down Under at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 7-10 p.m.
Aug. 14- Insulators’ Union Local 14 hosts Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.