May 10

May 10, 2018 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Lt. Gov. Mike Stack is hosted Reception at Canton II, 1025 Arch St., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Contribution levels $2,500, $1,500, $500, Tickets $100.Payable to “The Committee to Elect Mike Stack,” P.O. Box 292, Newtown, PA 18940. For info: Joyce So (215) 651-2319.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
PDF24    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *