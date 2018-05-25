May 26

May 25, 2018

State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald hosts N.W. Philly Spring Fest on 7100 bl. Ogontz Ave., 2-8 p.m. Info on City and State services, State employment opportunities, health pavilion, children’s corner, live entertainment and handcrafted marketplace. Document shredding 8-11:30 a.m. For info: (215) 549-0220.

