May 30

May 25, 2018

Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosts “Gearing up for Kindergarten” at Lovett. Mem. Lib., 6945 Germantown Ave., 4:30-6:30 p.m. Help in easing transition. For info: Layla Jones (215) 686-3424.

