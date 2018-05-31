May 31

May 31, 2018

Councilman Mark Squilla is hosted Cocktail Reception at 500 Walnut Condo, 5th & St. James Sts., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Host: Tom Scannapieco. RSVP: Paula (215) 574-0500 or paulacb@500walnut.net.

