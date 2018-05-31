Memorial Day Around Philadelphia
CITY COUNCILMEN Al Taubenberger, left, and Bobby Henon, are proud to join in the commemoration ceremonies by striding in solidarity with our armed forces.
STATE REP. John Taylor speaks eloquently and movingly of the sacrifices made by our troops through the centuries so that American citizens can live unparalleled lives of freedom. Photos by Bill Myers
The youngest celebrants of this most important of holidays wear their patriotism on their sleeves, on their heads, and proudly wave the red, white and blue.
FRANKFORD and Edison Junior ROTC corps joined in tribute at a monument outside the school.
EDISON High School in Kensington lost 64 warriors in the grueling Vietnam War – more than any other school in the nation. Photos by Wendell Douglas
THEIR memory was cherished on Memorial Day at Edison’s new facility by veterans of that conflict and Gold Star families.
SALUTING the wreath at the Korean War Memorial were Councilman David Oh, joined by veterans of that grim conflict and members of the Frankford High School Junior ROTC. Across the city, Philadelphians remembered their fallen heroes in many settings and many ways. Photo by Leona Dixon
ACES Museum honored veterans in Germantown at Vernon Park. L-R, USMC Herb Smith, State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown and noted reenactor Albert El. Photos by Leona Dixon
Each Veteran received a Medal with their Branch of Service on it.
It was live entertainment, food, and resource tables. Everyone was fed … even the homeless. From L, State Rep. Stephen Kinsey and Dr. Hankins offered their thanks to two World War II Veterans.
POST 405 American Legion of the Union League members Albert El and Kerry Bryan join with the Frankford High School Junior ROTC Color Guard for services in Christ Church Burial Ground – home of Ben Franklin’s grave, as well as seven signers of the Declaration of Independence. Photo by Joe Stivala
THE 82ND Airborne Association supported the Vietnam Memorial annual service. With the help of the Philadelphia Police Highway Patrol, seen above, they rendered all honors for the some 50,000 soldiers killed in Vietnam. Photo by Joe Stivala
LONG FORGOTTEN by many is the Lebanon Memorial remembering the 12 Marines from Philadelphia killed in Beirut by a terrorist bomb. When families stopped showing up on Memorial Day, the Philadelphia Police decided to honor the brave. They present a wreath and fire a three-round salute. Many thanks to them! Photo by Joe Stivala
THE CHAPEL of Four Chaplains held a Memorial Day service on the stern of the USS Olympia at Penn’s Landing. Capt. Francis Spencer, 3rd from R, commander of the Naval Surface Warfare Center in the Navy Yard, was keynote speaker. Chapel President Capt. Louis Cavaliere, 2nd from R, was principal speaker at the Vietnam Memorial. The Olympia brought the body of the unknown soldier home from France at the end of World War I. Photo by Joe Stivala