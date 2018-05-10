Old School Party Reunites Many Friends

THE OLD SCHOOL Party just won’t quit! Enlivening N. Broad Street was Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown’s affair. L-R were Alicia James, Angelina Graspy, Yvonne Reynolds, Pandora Woods and Reynolds Brown. Photos by Wendell Douglas

L-R WERE Kathy Hicks, Fred Johnson and Katherine Gilmore Richardson.

AL SPIVEY enjoyed the occasion to hang out with Councilwoman Reynolds Brown.

ZETA PHI BETA turned out in force: L-R, Dawn Jasper, Sharon Burke, Angela Witherspoon, Tawanda Christine, Catherine Gilmore Richards and Tahja Mills.

INPARTY MODE were, L-R, Cherese Davis, Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown, Robin Younger and Wendy Lyles.

