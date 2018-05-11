Philadelphia Council Calls for Independent Appraisal Before City Real-Estate Deals

The new rules would not apply in the cases of Sheriff sales or to the City’s acquisition of property through eminent domain purchases.
The bill, co-sponsored by Councilman Bobby Henon, called for amending Chapter 16-200 of the Philadelphia Code on “Sales, Leases
and Other Grants of City-Owned Buildings and Facilities,” by requiring appraisals as a condition of approval of certain acquisitions and dispositions of real estate, all under certain terms and conditions. The Commissioner of Public Property would be responsible for providing Council an independent appraisal of the value of applicable real estate.
At present time, the City regularly obtains appraisals as part of its policy and best practices, but is not required to do so.
“An independent appraisal of property is the only way to ensure the city doesn’t overpay for any purchase it makes, and receives the best possible value on any real estate that it sells,” Domb said. “I am thankful to my Council colleagues for supporting this legislation.”