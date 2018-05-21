SEPTA Holds Public Service Plan Hearings for New Bus Routes

SEPTA will hold two public hearings on Tuesday, May 22, to hear comments and answer questions about its Annual Service Plan for Fiscal Year 2019. Both meetings will be held at SEPTA Headquarters, 1234 Market Street in the Board Room on the mezzanine level starting at noon and 5 p.m.

New proposals to be discussed include the following bus routes:

• ROUTE 49: This proposal would establish a new bus route in the City of Philadelphia, which would operate from Strawberry Mansion, Brewerytown and Fairmount to Grays Ferry via University City. Under consideration since 2016, SEPTA has made revisions to the route based on community feedback it received at multiple planning meetings.

• ROUTE 80: This proposal includes minor route realignments at each end of the route.

• ROUTE 88: This proposal would extend all trips ending at Holme and Pennypack Avenues to Frankford and Linden Avenues.

• ROUTE 96: A new terminus is being built by SEPTA on Railroad Avenue in Lansdale. This routing change would address access in and out of that location.

• ROUTE 129: An alternate routing is proposed to address overcrowding for passengers going to the Keystone Industrial Park in the morning peak.

• ROUTES 204, 205 and 206: Uptown Worthington, in Malvern, would be served on all trips by Route 204, as part of the base route. Route 205 would be discontinued in its entirety, with portions of the current route between Paoli Hospital and Swedesford Road added to a reconfigured Route 206.

Implementation of the recommended projects will proceed pending the outcome of the public hearing process, SEPTA Board approval and available funding.

A complete list of proposed projects is available at http://www.septa.org/notice/2019-service-plan-hearings.html.

