Temple Hospital Acres of Diamonds Gala Attracts 1,200 Supporters
LARRY KAISER, MD, president and CEO of Temple Health System; Mayor Jim Kenney and friend were at the head table of the Temple Hospital 65th annual Acres of Diamonds Gala at the Marriott in Center City. Michael McDonald performed with his orchestra after the dinner and the awards. Photos by Bonnie Squires
MAYOR Jim Kenney congratulated Temple University President Richard Englert on the fact that the gala raised more than $1.409 million for the benefit of Temple’s transplant program. Temple performs the largest number of lung transplants in the nation.
AMONG the 1,200 guests at the gala were, L-R, Temple University Provost JoAnne Epps and her husband L. Harrison Jay; Jane Scaccetti, Temple University trustee; and Patrick O’Connor, Esq., chairman of the Temple Board of Trustees with his wife Marie.
BOB LUX, long-time CFO of Temple Health System, received the Diamond Award at the gala. Here he is with his wife Patti and daughter Kathleen.