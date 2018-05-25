Understanding Bankruptcy, May 24, 2018

BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQUIRE

AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY

BOARD CERTIFIED

Question: Can I qualify for an FHA mortgage after bankruptcy?

One of the things that troubles those considering filing personal bankruptcy is the fear that it might be impossible to qualify for a home mortgage after a Chapter 7 or 13 case. Indeed, it would be a cruel irony if a bankruptcy filing freed you at last from a heavy debt burden, enabling you to finally afford a house payment, only to find that you were now a member of a no-credit underclass, shunned forever by mortgage lenders, permanently consigned to a cot in your parents’ basement.

If this has been a factor in your thinking about bankruptcy, there is good news for you: The federal home mortgage guaranty agency says that bankruptcy will not stop you from qualifying for a mortgage to buy a home.

Better still, you don’t have to rely on this writer’s credentials or anecdotal evidence to know that bankruptcy won’t stop you from buying a home. FHA and HUD regulations are publicly available to anyone who cares to look. They say in so many words that a Chapter 7 or 13 filing will not disqualify a borrower from eligibility for an FHA-insured mortgage.

Next Week’s Question: What do you mean, you included my home/car in the bankruptcy?



macam@ccpclaw.com

(215) 515-5955

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.