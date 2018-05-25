Understanding Bankruptcy, May 24, 2018

BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQUIRE
Question: Can I qualify for an FHA mortgage after bankruptcy?
One of the things that troubles those considering filing personal bankruptcy is the fear that it might be impossible to qualify for a home mortgage after a Chapter 7 or 13 case. Indeed, it would be a cruel irony if a bankruptcy filing freed you at last from a heavy debt burden, enabling you to finally afford a house payment, only to find that you were now a member of a no-credit underclass, shunned forever by mortgage lenders, permanently consigned to a cot in your parents’ basement.
If this has been a factor in your thinking about bankruptcy, there is good news for you: The federal home mortgage guaranty agency says that bankruptcy will not stop you from qualifying for a mortgage to buy a home.
Better still, you don’t have to rely on this writer’s credentials or anecdotal evidence to know that bankruptcy won’t stop you from buying a home. FHA and HUD regulations are publicly available to anyone who cares to look. They say in so many words that a Chapter 7 or 13 filing will not disqualify a borrower from eligibility for an FHA-insured mortgage.
