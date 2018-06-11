FURTHER LISTINGS

Jun. 13- Capt. Frank Milillo hosts 3rd Police Dist. Town Hall Mtg. at Roll Call Rm., 11th & Wharton Sts., 6 p.m.
Jun. 14- State Senate candidate Tina Davis is hosted Cocktail Party at SDCC, 1635 Market St., 16th fl., 4:30-6:30 p.m. Special guest Ed Rendell. Sponsors $5,000, patrons $2,500, Hosts $1,000, Guests $250. Payable to “Tina Davis for Senate,” P.O. Box 233, Croydon, PA 19021 or www.votetinadavis.com. RASVP: Amy Masgay (267) 399-3058 or amy@votetinadavis.com.
Jun. 14- State rep candidate Elizabeth Fiedler hosts Primary Election Victory Celebration at Pub on Passyunk E., 1501 E. Passyunk Ave., 5-7 p.m. Drinks, snacks, kid-friendly. For info: friends@elizabethfiedler.com.
Jun. 14- State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Summer Cocktail Reception at Cuba Libre, 10 S. 2nd St., VIP 5:30-6:30 p.m., Young Professionals 6:30-7:30 p.m. Platinum $10,000, Gold $5,000, Silver $2,500, Bronze $1,000, Tickets $250, YP Hosts $100, YP Tickets $50. Payable to “Friends of Sharif Street,” P.O. Box 28854, Phila., PA 19151 or online https://act.myngp.com/Forms/-7624891467900581888. For info: (267) 275-2120.
Jun. 14- Fishtown Beer Runners host Karaoke for a Cause at Donna’s Bar, 2732 E. Allegheny Ave., 7:30 p.m., Philly Mayor’s Cup fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Soc. Donation per song sung. For info: Fred Druding, Jr. (215) 221-2374.
Jun. 15- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Police Recruitment Drive at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 9 a.m.-12 m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Jun. 15- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Senior Fair at York Ho., 5325 Old York Rd., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Health screenings, chair massages, giveaways, prizes & lunch. Free. For info: (215) 849-6592.
Jun. 15- Filitalia Int’l hosts “30th Anniversary & Sponsor Appreciation Celebration” at Pyramid Cl., 1735 Market St., 52nd fl., cocktails 6 p.m., buffet, live auction, entertainment 7-10 p.m. Self park: Parkway Corp., 1700 Market St.; valet park: Sonesta Hotel Garage, 1800 Market St. For tickets: (2150) 334-8882.
Jun. 19- Congressmen Dwight Evans & Brian Fitzpatrick host Public Affairs Seminar Luncheon at Union Lg., 140 S. Broad St., 11:30 a.m. Tickets $40. For info: (215) 587-5565.
Jun. 21- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Pk., 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. The Budesa Bros.
Jun. 23- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. 56th & Vine Sts. 7:45 a.m., rt. 7:30 p.m. Includes stop at King Memorial, 2 hr. leisure at Baltimore Inner Harbor. Continental breakfast, video bus, games, prizes. Tickets $55. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139.For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.
Jun. 28- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Police Recruitment Drive at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 9 a.m.-12 m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Jun. 28- Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at Independence Beer Garden, 100 S. Independence Mall W., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosts Hon. Jim Kenney & Hon. Darrell Clarke; special guest Hon. Bob Brady. Gold $2,500, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, Tickets $250. Payable to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101 or online https//secure.actblue.com/donate/6.28_independencebeergarden. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com.
Jul. 5- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Drummer Carlos DeVaughn & the All Stars.
Jul. 7- Congressman Bob Brady hosts “Brady Bunch Beach Party” at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J. Tickets $35.
Jul. 7- Carpenters’ Union hosts Beach Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Jul. 14- Teamsters’ Unions hosts Unity Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Jul. 19- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Vocalist Shirley Lites.
Jul. 21- Glaziers’ Union hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 4- Firefighters Local 22 hosts Beach Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 10- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 7-10 p.m.
Aug. 11- Gas Workers’ Union Local 686 hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 11- Electricians’ Union Local 98 hosts Down Under at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 7-10 p.m.
Aug. 14- Insulators’ Union Local 14 hosts Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.