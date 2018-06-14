FURTHER LISTINGS

Jun. 15- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Police Recruitment Drive at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 9 a.m.-12 m. For info: (215) 291-5643.

Jun. 15- State Rep. Stephen Kinsey hosts Senior Fair at York Ho., 5325 Old York Rd., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Health screenings, chair massages, giveaways, prizes & lunch. Free. For info: (215) 849-6592.

Jun. 15- Filitalia Int’l hosts “30th Anniversary & Sponsor Appreciation Celebration” at Pyramid Cl., 1735 Market St., 52nd fl., cocktails 6 p.m., buffet, live auction, entertainment 7-10 p.m. Self park: Parkway Corp., 1700 Market St.; valet park: Sonesta Hotel Garage, 1800 Market St. For tickets: (2150) 334-8882.

Jun. 19- Congressmen Dwight Evans & Brian Fitzpatrick host Public Affairs Seminar Luncheon at Union Lg., 140 S. Broad St., 11:30 a.m. Tickets $40. For info: (215) 587-5565.

Jul. 21- State Senate candidate Linda Fields is hosted Fundraiser at Dist. 1199C, 1319 Locust St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosts: “Philly Legislators for Linda.” Sponsors $1,000, Hosts $500, Friends $250. Payable to “Friends of Linda Fields,” %JTGoldstein, LLC, 8 Penn Ctr., 1628 JFK Blvd., Su. 1702, Phila., PA 19103. RSVP: Dom Linda@LindaAFields.com.

Jun. 21- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Pk., 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. The Budesa Bros.

Jun. 23- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. 56th & Vine Sts. 7:45 a.m., rt. 7:30 p.m. Includes stop at King Memorial, 2 hr. leisure at Baltimore Inner Harbor. Continental breakfast, video bus, games, prizes. Tickets $55. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139.For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.

Jun. 28- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Police Recruitment Drive at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 9 a.m.-12 m. For info: (215) 291-5643.

Jun. 28- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Citywide Job Fair at Deliverance Evangelistic Ch., Fellowship Ha., 2001 W. Lehigh Ave., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Arrive early, bring résumés, wear business attire. Workshops on job-seeking. Re-entry participants welcome. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Jun. 28- Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at Independence Beer Garden, 100 S. Independence Mall W., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosts Hon. Jim Kenney & Hon. Darrell Clarke; special guest Hon. Bob Brady. Gold $2,500, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, Tickets $250. Payable to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101 or online https//secure.actblue.com/donate/6.28_independencebeergarden. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com.

Jun. 28- Green Party of Phila. holds Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. For info: (215) 843-4256.

Jul. 5- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Drummer Carlos DeVaughn & the All Stars.

Jul. 7- Congressman Bob Brady hosts “Brady Bunch Beach Party” at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J. Tickets $35.

Jul. 7- Carpenters’ Union hosts Beach Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.

Jul. 14- Teamsters’ Unions hosts Unity Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.

Jul. 19- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Vocalist Shirley Lites.

Jul. 21- Glaziers’ Union hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.

Aug. 4- Firefighters Local 22 hosts Beach Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 10- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 7-10 p.m.

Aug. 11- Gas Workers’ Union Local 686 hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 11- Electricians’ Union Local 98 hosts Down Under at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 7-10 p.m.

Aug. 14- Insulators’ Union Local 14 hosts Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.

