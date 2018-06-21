FURTHER LISTINGS

Jun. 23- Crisis Intervention Network Reunion Committee hosts Trip to Nat’l Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C., lv. 56th & Vine Sts. 7:45 a.m., rt. 7:30 p.m. Includes stop at King Memorial, 2 hr. leisure at Baltimore Inner Harbor. Continental breakfast, video bus, games, prizes. Tickets $55. Payable to “Crisis Intervention Network.,” P.O. Box 9449, Phila., PA 19139.For info: Mike Reed (215) 796-5499.
Jun. 24- University City Republican Committee hosts Spring Reception at 4256 Regent Sq. 4-7 p.m. Tickets $40, VIPs $100. For info: matthew@wolfe.org.
Jun. 28- State Rep. Angel Cruz hosts Police Recruitment Drive at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 9 a.m.-12 m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Jun. 28- State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown hosts Citywide Job Fair at Deliverance Evangelistic Ch., Fellowship Ha., 2001 W. Lehigh Ave., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Arrive early, bring résumés, wear business attire. Workshops on job-seeking. Re-entry participants welcome. For info: (215) 879-6615.
Jun. 28- Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Reception at Independence Beer Garden, 100 S. Independence Mall W., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosts Hon. Jim Kenney & Hon. Darrell Clarke; special guest Hon. Bob Brady. Gold $2,500, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, Tickets $250. Payable to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101 or online https//secure.actblue.com/donate/6.28_independencebeergarden. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup.com.
Jun. 28- Green Party of Phila. holds Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. For info: (215) 843-4256.
Jul. 5- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Drummer Carlos DeVaughn & the All Stars.
Jul. 7- Congressman Bob Brady hosts “Brady Bunch Beach Party” at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J. Tickets $35.
Jul. 7- Carpenters’ Union hosts Beach Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Jul. 13- State rep candidate Elizabeth Fiedler is hosted Fundraiser at a location “TBA”, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution levels $50, $100, $500, $1,000, $5,000 – preferred in advance at elizabethfiedler.com/contribute. To host or sign up for free child care: (267) 250-4168 or info@elizabethfiedler.com.
Jul. 14- Teamsters’ Unions hosts Unity Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Jul. 19- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Vocalist Shirley Lites.
Jul. 21- Glaziers’ Union hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 4- Firefighters Local 22 hosts Beach Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 10- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Summer Soirée at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 7-10 p.m.
Aug. 11- Gas Workers’ Union Local 686 hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 11- Electricians’ Union Local 98 hosts Down Under at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 14- Insulators’ Union Local 14 hosts Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m.
Aug. 18- Phila. Ass’n of Black Journalists hosts “Welcome to Wakanda” Members Pool Party, 3-8 p.m. Members $10, Nonmembers $20 (by invitation only). For info: phillyabj.org.