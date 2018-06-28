FURTHER LISTINGS

Jun. 28- State Rep. An-gel Cruz hosts Police Re-cruitment Drive at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 9 a.m.-12 m. For info: (215) 291-5643.
Jun. 28- State Rep. Va-nessa Lowery Brown hosts Citywide Job Fair at Deliverance Evange-listic Ch., Fellowship Ha., 2001 W. Lehigh Ave., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Arrive early, bring résumés, wear busi-ness attire. Workshops on job-seeking. Re-entry participants welcome. For info: (215) 879-6615.
Jun. 28- Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Re-ception at Independence Beer Garden, 100 S. Inde-pendence Mall W., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosts Hon. Jim Kenney & Hon. Darrell Clarke; special guest Hon. Bob Brady. Gold $2,500, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, Tickets $250. Pay-able to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101 or online https//se cure.ac tblue.com/donate/6.28_indepen-dencebeergarden. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup. com.
Jun. 28- Green Party of Phila. holds Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. For info: (215) 843-4256.
Jul. 5- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Drummer Carlos DeVaughn & the All Stars.
Jun. 28- PHL Innovation Picnic at Marine Parade Grounds, S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19112. Spend an afternoon with colleagues, friends, and business partners while raising money for the next generation of innovators from 5-8pm. Tickets $20 per person. All ticket pro-ceeds will be donated to-wards local nonprofits.
Jun. 29- Senator Bob Ca-sey to Convene Round-table of ‘Grandfamilies’ Affected by Opioid Crisis. Beginning at 10:15 at the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, 642 N. Broad St, 5th floor, Philadelphia, PA 19130. Casey will host a roundtable with local ‘grandfamilies’ and call on the Administration to quickly convene the advi- sory council, established under the new law.
Jun. 30- State Senator Anthony H. Williams and 12th & 18th Philadelphia Police Districts are hosting a Safe Summer Gun Buyback at Abiding Truth Ministries, 846 S. 57th street (57th and Washing ton Streets) Gift Cards provided for guns turned in. No questions asked.
Jul. 7- Congressman Bob Brady hosts “Brady Bunch Beach Party” at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J. Tickets $35.
Jul. 7- Carpenters’ Union hosts Beach Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave.,
Jul. 13- State rep can-didate Elizabeth Fiedler is hosted Fundraiser at a location “TBA”, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution levels $50, $100, $500,$1,000, $5,000 – pre-ferred in advance at eliz-abethfiedler.com/con -tribute. To host or sign up for free child care: (267) 250-4168 or info@eliza-bethfiedler.com.
Jul. 14- Teamsters’ Unions hosts Unity Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3- 7 p.m.