FURTHER LISTINGS

Jun. 28- State Rep. An-gel Cruz hosts Police Re-cruitment Drive at 3503 N. B St., Unit 7, 9 a.m.-12 m. For info: (215) 291-5643.

Jun. 28- State Rep. Va-nessa Lowery Brown hosts Citywide Job Fair at Deliverance Evange-listic Ch., Fellowship Ha., 2001 W. Lehigh Ave., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Arrive early, bring résumés, wear busi-ness attire. Workshops on job-seeking. Re-entry participants welcome. For info: (215) 879-6615.

Jun. 28- Commissioner Lisa Deeley is hosted Re-ception at Independence Beer Garden, 100 S. Inde-pendence Mall W., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosts Hon. Jim Kenney & Hon. Darrell Clarke; special guest Hon. Bob Brady. Gold $2,500, Silver $1,000, Bronze $500, Tickets $250. Pay-able to “Deeley 15,” P.O. Box 42288, Phila., PA 19101 or online https//se cure.ac tblue.com/donate/6.28_indepen-dencebeergarden. RSVP: Events@LPerryGroup. com.

Jun. 28- Green Party of Phila. holds Mtg. at Shissler Rec Ctr., 1800 Blair St., 7 p.m. For info: (215) 843-4256.

Jul. 5- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Drummer Carlos DeVaughn & the All Stars.

Jun. 28- PHL Innovation Picnic at Marine Parade Grounds, S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19112. Spend an afternoon with colleagues, friends, and business partners while raising money for the next generation of innovators from 5-8pm. Tickets $20 per person. All ticket pro-ceeds will be donated to-wards local nonprofits.

Jun. 29- Senator Bob Ca-sey to Convene Round-table of ‘Grandfamilies’ Affected by Opioid Crisis. Beginning at 10:15 at the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, 642 N. Broad St, 5th floor, Philadelphia, PA 19130. Casey will host a roundtable with local ‘grandfamilies’ and call on the Administration to quickly convene the advi- sory council, established under the new law.

Jun. 30- State Senator Anthony H. Williams and 12th & 18th Philadelphia Police Districts are hosting a Safe Summer Gun Buyback at Abiding Truth Ministries, 846 S. 57th street (57th and Washing ton Streets) Gift Cards provided for guns turned in. No questions asked.

Jul. 7- Congressman Bob Brady hosts “Brady Bunch Beach Party” at Flip Flopz, 106 W. Spruce St., N. Wildwood, N.J. Tickets $35.

Jul. 7- Carpenters’ Union hosts Beach Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave.,

Jul. 13- State rep can-didate Elizabeth Fiedler is hosted Fundraiser at a location “TBA”, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contribution levels $50, $100, $500,$1,000, $5,000 – pre-ferred in advance at eliz-abethfiedler.com/con -tribute. To host or sign up for free child care: (267) 250-4168 or info@eliza-bethfiedler.com.

Jul. 14- Teamsters’ Unions hosts Unity Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3- 7 p.m.

Jul. 14- The Andrew Jack-son Home and School As-sociation will be hosting incoming kindergartner play dates on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon, at Capitolo Playground, 9th and Federal streets.

Jul. 19- Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell hosts W. Phila. Thursday Night Jazz Series at Malcolm X Park, 52nd & Pine Sts., 7 p.m. Vocalist Shirley Lites.

Jul. 21- Glaziers’ Union hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m. Aug. 4- Firefighters Local 22 hosts Beach Party at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 4- 8 p.m.

Aug. 10- Councilman Mark Squilla hosts Sum-mer Soirée at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 7-10 p.m.

Aug. 11- Gas Workers’ Union Local 686 hosts Day at Keenan’s N. Wild-wood, 113 Olde New Jer-sey Ave., 4-8 p.m.

Aug. 11- Electricians’ Union Local 98 hosts Down Under at Keenan’s N. Wildwood, 113 Olde New Jersey Ave., 3-7 p.m. Aug. 11- The Andrew Jack-son Home and School As-sociation will be hosting incoming kindergartner play dates on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-noon, at Columbus Square Play-ground, at 12th and Wharton streets.

Aug. 14- Insulators’ Union Local 14 hosts Party at Keenan’s N. Wild-wood, 113 Olde New Jer-sey Ave., 3-7 p.m.

Aug. 18- Phila. Ass’n of Black Journalists hosts “Welcome to Wakanda” Members Pool Party, 3-8 p.m. Members $10, Non-members $20 (by invita-tion only). For info: philly-abj.org.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.