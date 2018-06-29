Indego Bike Share Expands to South Philadelphia

By Eldon Graham

INDego bike share program announced that it will grow this summer, adding at least eight more stations to the system. Early summer expansion will include station and bike availability at the Navy Yard with connections at AT&T Station and FDR Park. Additional stations will be installed throughout the summer to provide more dock and bike availability in high ridership areas.

“Indego is a key part of the city’s commitment to expanding safe and accessible transportation options for all Philadelphians,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “Hitting the two-million-ride mark this year is a milestone for the program.”

Indego’s consistent growth can also be linked to the continued commitment of Independence Blue Cross, which recently extended its title sponsorship of the program through 2022. “It’s hard to imagine our city without hundreds of people every day riding Indego to work, exercise, run errands, or visit Philadelphia’s incredible attractions,” said Daniel J. Hilferty, president and CEO of Independence Blue Cross. “For us, Indego is a commitment to the community and an expression of ‘Fearless Fit,’ our campaign to make healthy lifestyles a goal that we pursue together. So, we are proud to extend Independence’s sponsorship of Indego through 2022.”

The expansion announcement is just the latest in a string of high-profile quality-of-life additions to South Philadelphia. “The choice to expand to South Philadelphia was made by the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation & Infrastructure Systems, which is responsible for managing the Indego Bike Share Program. We chose this project based on a couple of factors that lined up together: available funding, strong partnerships, and consistency with the Indego business plan,” said Kelly Cofrancisco, Deputy Communications Director of the City of Philadelphia.

Indego’s expansion to South Philadelphia will give the Navy Yard’s 13,500 employees another option to get to and from the SEPTA Broad Street Line and travel around the 1,200-acre campus. Navy Yard Indego stations will be located at Crescent Park (Rouse Boulevard & Crescent Drive), Central Green (12th Street & Normandy Place), and 15th Street & Kitty Hawk Avenue.

The overall funding for the expansion paved the way for the project to progress according to Cofrancisco. “We received funding from both the PA Department of Community and Economic Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation, which runs the Navy Yard, to purchase bike share stations within the Navy Yard,” said Cofrancisco. “These stations will connect the last mile between the AT&T station and the 13,000+ jobs in the Navy Yard, which are currently accessible through a shuttle bus, or people driving solo. We have worked with PIDC over the past several years to test some of the original bike share equipment for the Indego program, and we’re glad to finally be able to boost connections between SEPTA and bike share, which is part of our long-term business plan.”

This expansion comes on the heels of another successful year of the Indego bike share program, including the milestone of its two millionth ride in April and Indego’s third anniversary of operation. Program highlights from Indego’s third year (April 2017 to April 2018) include:

More than 2,000 riders signed up for Indego ACCESS this past year, a discounted membership program designed to make bike share accessible to all Philadelphians

The Indego station at Point Breeze and Tasker rose to the top as the most-utilized station by Indego ACCESS pass holders

This past year’s most popular ride was between University City and 23rd and South streets

The program partnered with six community organizations as Indego Ambassadors

“We are thrilled to partner with the City and Indego to add three stations at the Navy Yard. Indego at the Navy Yard will complement the existing shuttle bus system, and give employees another fantastic choice to get to work,” said Prema Katari Gupta, PIDC’s Senior Vice President, Navy Yard Management, Planning, and Operations. “We are also very excited for visitors and their families to use Indego to explore the very bikeable Navy Yard on weekends.”

As part of this expansion, Indego will grow to over 130 stations and 1,300 bikes by the end of 2018 as well as the additions to South Philadelphia.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.