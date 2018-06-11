Jun. 12

June 11, 2018

City Commissioner Al Schmidt hosts Fundraiser at Wissahickon Brewery, 3705 W. School House La., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Suggested contribution $40. Payable to “Friends of Al Schmidt,” P.O. Box 18538, Phila., PA 19129.

