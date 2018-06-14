Jun. 14

June 14, 2018

State Senate candidate Tina Davis is hosted Cocktail Party at SDCC, 1635 Market St., 16th fl., 4:30-6:30 p.m. Special guest Ed Rendell. Sponsors $5,000, patrons $2,500, Hosts $1,000, Guests $250. Payable to “Tina Davis for Senate,” P.O. Box 233, Croydon, PA 19021 or www.votetinadavis.com. RASVP: Amy Masgay (267) 399-3058 or amy@votetinadavis.com.

