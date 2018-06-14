Jun. 14

June 14, 2018 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Fishtown Beer Runners host Karaoke for a Cause at Donna’s Bar, 2732 E. Allegheny Ave., 7:30 p.m., Philly Mayor’s Cup fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Soc. Donation per song sung. For info: Fred Druding, Jr. (215) 221-2374.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
PDF24 Tools    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *