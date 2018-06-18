Jun. 19

June 18, 2018 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Congressional candidate Bryan Leib hosts Fundraiser at Phila. Racquet Cl., 215 S. 16th St., 6-8 p.m. Special Guest: State Sen. Scott Wagner. Hosts $500, Sponsors $250, Supporters $50. Payable to “Bryan for PA.” RSVP: Carl Eppolito carl.eppolito@insightgtm.com.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
PDF24 Tools    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *