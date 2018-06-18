Jun. 21

June 18, 2018

State Senate candidate Linda Fields is hosted Fundraiser at Dist. 1199C, 1319 Locust St., 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosts: “Philly Legislators for Linda.” Sponsors $1,000, Hosts $500, Friends $250. Payable to “Friends of Linda Fields,” %JTGoldstein, LLC, 8 Penn Ctr., 1628 JFK Blvd., Su. 1702, Phila., PA 19103. RSVP: Dom Linda@LindaAFields.com.

