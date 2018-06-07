Jun. 8

June 7, 2018

OIC of America celebrates Reentry Month & SOAR Anniversary at Sullivan Human Services Ctr., 1415 N. Broad St., 12-3 p.m. Job & resource fair. Guests include Rev. Dr. Wilson Goode, Council President Darrell Clarke & State Rep. Curtis Thomas, Jr. For info: Naja Killebrew (215) 236-4500.

